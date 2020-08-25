Georgia no longer worst state for coronavirus transmission
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia has given up the dubious title of being the state where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest.
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for rate of spread, according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.
The virus is still spreading rapidly in the Peach State compared to other places, though.
Here’s a look at some of the latest statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health:
Positive indicators
COVID-19 cases
- During the week from Aug, 10-27, the state’s weekly statewide case numbers decreased by 11%.
- The seven-day average of new cases reported is down 30% from the peak on July 24
- The top percentage of case numbers still comes from high-population counties in metro Atlanta, although they are experiencing 20-30% decreases in case numbers.
Testing
- As of Aug. 21, the state reported more than 2 million COVID-19 tests.
- DPH is operating 184 testing sites, including mobile and pop-up locations.
- The number of specimens collected at agency sites has now passed 833,000
Positivity rate
- The positivity rates (seven-day moving average) for PCR testing has decreased from 12.2% on Aug. 7 to 10.3% on Aug., 14 to 9.4% on Aug. 21. Georgia has now moved from the “high” PCR positivity rate category to “moderate.”
Hospitalizations
- Daily hospitalizations have decreased 10.5% since Aug. 14 and are down 24.75% since a daily high of 3,200 on July 30.
Areas of concern
Increasing outbreaks
There were 106 outbreaks from Aug. 6-12, They are occurring in settings where people are physically congregating and underscore the need for distancing and source control, according to the health agency. The outbreaks include:
- Long-term care facilities: 28
- Schools/school athletic teams: 26
- Prisons/jails: 12
- Offices/workplaces: 8
- Churches: 7
- Manufacturing facilities: 4
- Day care centers: 3
- Outbreaks were also documented in hospitals/outpatient facilities, hospitals and senior living facilities.
Emerging hotspots
- The agency is seeing growth and/or high transmission in rural middle Georgia, east central Georgia, south Georgia and southwest Georgia. These increases are driven by ongoing community transmission as well as outbreaks.
- A report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the state has seen a downward trajectory of cases for less than a week now.
- Although Georgia case numbers are decreasing slowly, they are at a very high plateau (magnitudes above where we were in the spring), so this still represents a risk of future increased transmission and even spikes.
