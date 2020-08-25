Advertisement

Georgia COVID-19 vaccine pioneer gets her second shot during test

WTOC anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.
WTOC anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.(WRDW)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The push for a COVID-19 vaccine continues. It’s happening not only in Savannah, but with WTOC news anchor Dawn Baker.

She was the first patient in the U.S. to get a shot in a phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial last month. Baker got her second shot for the COVID-19 vaccine trial on Monday.

“I really don’t know, of course, if I have the placebo or the real drug, but to me you know it’s part of the process, so it really doesn’t matter. I kind of think I did get the vaccine because I just had so much more energy this last month then I’ve had in a very long time,” Baker said.

Since her first dose a month ago, she says she’s felt fine. She, like other trail participants, haven’t shown any adverse effects according to the principal investigator for Meridian Clinical Research, Dr. Paul Bradley.

Dr. Bradley said the vaccine isn’t the live virus but a protein that reacts. He explains the first dose as a picture postcard of the enemy while the second is meant to make it clearer.

“This time the body will react most strongly we think and it will get all its ducks lined up and all of its armamentarium ready should this virus attack,” Dr. Bradley said.

Now that Baker has had her second shot in the phase three trial, she will continue to track her symptoms and check back with the doctor.

“I feel like even if I have a reaction, it’s OK. This is a part of the process and it is a part of us getting to a point where we have more of a normal life again,” Baker said.

Dr. Bradley says he is hopeful about this vaccine. Right now, Meridian has about 350 people enrolled in the trial locally, but they are still looking for participants especially African Americans and Latinos to ensure it works for everyone.

“Anything we can do to prevent it is key and vaccines prevent it. I mean wearing masks, social distancing absolutely helps, but a vaccine to prevent it has to be the key,” Dr. Bradley said.

Baker says she is hopeful and grateful to be a part of something much bigger than herself.

“I feel very proud to be a part of this. I hope this is the answer and if it isn’t, this could be the vaccine that gets us on the way to the real vaccine that will get us our lives back, but something has to be done and I’m really proud to be a part, being a part of the solution,” Baker said.

While the trial will continue for the next two years, Dr. Bradley says they are hopeful to have the vaccine to the marketplace by 2021.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jason Raven
President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

News

Hunters asked to help keep deer disease out of South Carolina

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
As deer season opens up this year, South Carolina game officials are warning hunters: keep chronic wasting disease out of the state.

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

Regional

Many eager for South Carolina to relax nursing home rules

Updated: 52 minutes ago
South Carolina closed nursing homes to visitors in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the vulnerable population. That could change soon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Georgia no longer worst state for coronavirus transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for the rate of coronavirus spread, according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.

News

Bond decision delayed for ex-trooper accused in Screven County shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jacob Thompson, who was arrested for the killing of a 60-year-old man in Screven County, had a bond hearing this afternoon before Judge Peed.

News

Suspect arrested in Thomson shooting death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thomson police have arrested Marquavious Burley in the shooting death of Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton.

News

Deputy's car struck on I-20, door flies off

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Limo firms hope to catch clients before COVID-19 stalls business

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The limo business is no stranger to those living the good life, but in a pandemic, even luxury loses its luster.

News

COVID-19 putting the limo business in park

Updated: 8 hours ago