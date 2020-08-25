Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hotter week ahead with highs in the mid to low 90s.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible into early this morning.

Isolated flood alerts are possible across the area this evening into tonight.
Isolated flood alerts are possible across the area this evening into tonight.(WRDW)

Patchy dense fog will be possible early this morning. The first half of the day will be cloudy and a few showers will be possible. Can’t rule out a few showers and storms passing through in the afternoon and evening as well. High temperatures will be highly dependent on cloud cover throughout the day. If we see some showers early and clouds break, then expect highs in the 90s. If we stay cloudy and dry early with clouds lingering in the afternoon, then expect highs in the 80s. Winds are expected to be less than 10 mph during the day out of the northeast.

Dense fog will be possible again early Wednesday morning. A few afternoon storms look possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the mid to low 90s with feel like temps near 100°. Winds should remain relatively light throughout the day less than 10 mph.

The pattern looks to be similar most of the week with highs in the mid to low 90s and isolated storms after lunchtime lingering through around sunset.

Highs will be getting back above normal this week.
Highs will be getting back above normal this week.(WRDW)

