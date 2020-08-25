Columbia County BOE votes for regular school days during Masters week
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In tonight’s school board meeting, the Columbia County Board of Education briefed on a range of topics from enrollment, sports events, and the school calendar.
Enrollment breakdown:
- Total students enrolled - 28,170
- Enrolled in traditional learning - 21,177
- Participating in virtual learning option - 6,993
Spectators will be allowed at football games at one-third of full capacity. Social distancing and face masks are preferred. The district is also discussing limiting the number of tickets for visiting teams but final numbers have not been set.
School calendar update for 2020-21 school year:
- September 4 and October 9 are now FULL days with virtual learning. They were previously discussed to be half-days.
- October 12 - Fall break begins
- November 9-13 – Will be regular school days
- November 23-27 - Thanksgiving Holiday
View the full revised 2020-2021 School Calendar.
