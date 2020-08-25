Columbia County BOE votes for regular school days during Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In tonight’s school board meeting, the Columbia County Board of Education briefed on a range of topics from enrollment, sports events, and the school calendar.

Enrollment breakdown:

Total students enrolled - 28,170

Enrolled in traditional learning - 21,177

Participating in virtual learning option - 6,993

Spectators will be allowed at football games at one-third of full capacity. Social distancing and face masks are preferred. The district is also discussing limiting the number of tickets for visiting teams but final numbers have not been set.

School calendar update for 2020-21 school year:

September 4 and October 9 are now FULL days with virtual learning. They were previously discussed to be half-days.

October 12 - Fall break begins

November 9-13 – Will be regular school days

November 23-27 - Thanksgiving Holiday

View the full revised 2020-2021 School Calendar.

