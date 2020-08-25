Advertisement

Columbia County BOE votes for regular school days during Masters week

Columbia County Board of Education is voting to add some interesting classes to your child's school. (Source: WRDW)
Columbia County Board of Education is voting to add some interesting classes to your child's school. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In tonight’s school board meeting, the Columbia County Board of Education briefed on a range of topics from enrollment, sports events, and the school calendar.

Enrollment breakdown:

  • Total students enrolled - 28,170
  • Enrolled in traditional learning - 21,177
  • Participating in virtual learning option - 6,993

Spectators will be allowed at football games at one-third of full capacity. Social distancing and face masks are preferred. The district is also discussing limiting the number of tickets for visiting teams but final numbers have not been set.

School calendar update for 2020-21 school year:

  • September 4 and October 9 are now FULL days with virtual learning. They were previously discussed to be half-days.
  • October 12 - Fall break begins
  • November 9-13 – Will be regular school days
  • November 23-27 - Thanksgiving Holiday

View the full revised 2020-2021 School Calendar.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-Team

I-TEAM: These chemicals are being sprayed in Columbia County schools. Are they dangerous?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
Three days before kids went back to school in Columbia County, we showed you just how the county was going to fight against virus spread.

Back To School

How Richmond County is preparing for a school year like no other

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Things like creating isolation rooms and placing online support staff in every school, Richmond County is doing it all to make the transition back a little easier to handle for everyone.

News

Here’s what Aiken County schools’ mask proposal calls for

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
A requirement for students to wear face masks on campus will go before the Aiken County Board of Education on Tuesday.

News

New school year starts today for many students in CSRA

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The new school year starts today for many students in the CSRA on both sides of the river.

Latest News

News

Columbia County school board to decide of Masters week calendar revision

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The Columbia County School District board will meet Tuesday to vote on adjustments to its school calendar for Masters week, Nov. 9-13.

News

Deadline is here to pick up learn-from-home gear

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Today is the last day for middle school students to pick up their devices for those enrolled in the online academy.

Education

S.C. technical colleges offer flexibility in pandemic

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Jason Raven
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some students are opting to stay home and go to a nearby technical college instead of going to a four-year university.

Back To School

Community group brings school supplies directly to the Aiken classrooms

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
With added necessities on the school supply lists, like hand sanitizer or masks, the dollars might be adding up for parents this year, but one group is stepping to help.

News

SC educators worry about guidance to let teachers back in classroom after COVID exposure

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
|
By Live 5 News Staff
Some South Carolina educators are worried about recent guidance from the state department of health and environmental control about exposure.

News

Because of pandemic, more college students in region could take a year off

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT
|
By Jason Raven
Colleges and universities in South Carolina have noticed an increase in students deferring their enrollment this semester.