CASTING CALL: Netflix series ‘Outer Banks’ season 2 looking for extras to portray high school students

(Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By WIS News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - Netflix series “Outer Banks” season 2 is looking for extras to portray high school students for its second season.

The casting will be held on Sept 9 and Sept 10 in Charleston.

The casting calls for young adults or early college students, ages 18-26.

Although the entire set/crew will be informed and required to follow COVID protocols, some scenes will require people to be in close proximity to each other or with the cast.

It is highly encouraged for those who are booked to get tested for COVID-19. The test will be paid for by production and extras will receive an additional $20 for taking the test.

The pay rate is $80 for 8 hours and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.

For more information visit twcastandrecruit.com or to this Facebook page.

