Advertisement

Authorities identify man killed in Warrenton shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN Online)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot dead over the weekend in Warrenton. 

Coroner Paul Lowe said Tuesday morning that Eric. P. Battle, 41, of Warrenton, was killed in a shooting early Saturday.

The shooting was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Depot Street in Warrenton, according to the coroner. Battle was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:23 a.m. by the coroner.

He had suffered a gunshot to the left side, according to Lowe.

The coroner said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said it’s not clear whether the shooting is related to another one that happened soon afterward in neighboring McDuffie County.

In that incident, killing Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton, was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Gus Street in Thomson. Police on Monday arrested Marquavious Burley, of Thomson, in connection with the shooting. 

Also late Friday or early Saturday, there were reports of gunfire on Cherokee Street near Viola Avery Street in Thomson.

In general, the weekend was dangerous one across the CSRA:

  • A 21-year-old man was shot in the face around 5:15 p.m. Sunday outside the Smoke Life smoke and vape store at 3405 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an unknown number of suspects in a black four-door Kia. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s agency.
  • Multiple people were sent to hospitals after a two-car collision just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday in Aiken. It happened near Coleman Bridge Road and Shaws Fork Road. We don’t know exactly how many people were injured but investigators say one person was airlifted to a hospital, while others were taken by ground vehicle. Couchton Fire and Rescue investigators told us one of the cars ran a stop sign, and was hit by another car.
  • An Aiken County man lost his house when an explosion around 4 p.m. Saturday left him severely injured and sparked a fire off Day Road. Neighbors jumped off the couch and rushed to help the man. “When I came out, the man that owns the house was walking around just burnt from head to toe. It was just horrific,” said neighbor Wendy Ray. His sister says he suffered second- and third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body.
  • A man was sent to Augusta University Medical Center after a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Chalet North Court near Knox Avenue in North Augusta. Details are still scant, but police say they have a suspect whose name is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
  • A 16-year-old boy was sent to a hospital after a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in Augusta. Authorities responded to a report of gunshots on East Chapman Street and found the teenager had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
There are several upcoming opportunities to get tested for coronavirus in the CSRA.

News

Georgia COVID-19 vaccine pioneer gets her second shot during test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blair Caldwell
Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person to get a shot in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and now she's gotten a second one.

News

President visits Carolinas, announces more money for coronavirus food aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
President Donald Trump announced he’ll be investing an additional $1 billion for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.

News

Hunters asked to help keep deer disease out of South Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
As deer season opens up this year, South Carolina game officials are warning hunters: keep chronic wasting disease out of the state.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Orangeburg County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
A Columbia man faces murder charges from a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

Regional

Many eager for South Carolina to relax nursing home rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Carolina closed nursing homes to visitors in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the vulnerable population. That could change soon.

Coronavirus

Georgia no longer worst state for coronavirus transmission

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia dipped below Mississippi in recent days for the rate of coronavirus spread, according to a 14-day average kept by The Associated Press.

News

Bond decision delayed for ex-trooper accused in Screven County shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jacob Thompson, who was arrested for the killing of a 60-year-old man in Screven County, had a bond hearing this afternoon before Judge Peed.

News

Suspect arrested in Thomson shooting death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thomson police have arrested Marquavious Burley in the shooting death of Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton.

News

Deputy's car struck on I-20, door flies off

Updated: 10 hours ago