Authorities identify man killed in Warrenton shooting
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot dead over the weekend in Warrenton.
Coroner Paul Lowe said Tuesday morning that Eric. P. Battle, 41, of Warrenton, was killed in a shooting early Saturday.
The shooting was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Depot Street in Warrenton, according to the coroner. Battle was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:23 a.m. by the coroner.
He had suffered a gunshot to the left side, according to Lowe.
The coroner said the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities said it’s not clear whether the shooting is related to another one that happened soon afterward in neighboring McDuffie County.
In that incident, killing Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton, was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Gus Street in Thomson. Police on Monday arrested Marquavious Burley, of Thomson, in connection with the shooting.
Also late Friday or early Saturday, there were reports of gunfire on Cherokee Street near Viola Avery Street in Thomson.
In general, the weekend was dangerous one across the CSRA:
- A 21-year-old man was shot in the face around 5:15 p.m. Sunday outside the Smoke Life smoke and vape store at 3405 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an unknown number of suspects in a black four-door Kia. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s agency.
- Multiple people were sent to hospitals after a two-car collision just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday in Aiken. It happened near Coleman Bridge Road and Shaws Fork Road. We don’t know exactly how many people were injured but investigators say one person was airlifted to a hospital, while others were taken by ground vehicle. Couchton Fire and Rescue investigators told us one of the cars ran a stop sign, and was hit by another car.
- An Aiken County man lost his house when an explosion around 4 p.m. Saturday left him severely injured and sparked a fire off Day Road. Neighbors jumped off the couch and rushed to help the man. “When I came out, the man that owns the house was walking around just burnt from head to toe. It was just horrific,” said neighbor Wendy Ray. His sister says he suffered second- and third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body.
- A man was sent to Augusta University Medical Center after a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Chalet North Court near Knox Avenue in North Augusta. Details are still scant, but police say they have a suspect whose name is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
- A 16-year-old boy was sent to a hospital after a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in Augusta. Authorities responded to a report of gunshots on East Chapman Street and found the teenager had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
