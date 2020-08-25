Authorities identify man killed in Warrenton shooting

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot dead over the weekend in Warrenton.

Coroner Paul Lowe said Tuesday morning that Eric. P. Battle, 41, of Warrenton, was killed in a shooting early Saturday.

The shooting was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Depot Street in Warrenton, according to the coroner. Battle was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:23 a.m. by the coroner.

He had suffered a gunshot to the left side, according to Lowe.

The coroner said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said it’s not clear whether the shooting is related to another one that happened soon afterward in neighboring McDuffie County.

In that incident, killing Charod Hudson, 20, of Warrenton, was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Gus Street in Thomson. Police on Monday arrested Marquavious Burley, of Thomson, in connection with the shooting.

Also late Friday or early Saturday, there were reports of gunfire on Cherokee Street near Viola Avery Street in Thomson.

In general, the weekend was dangerous one across the CSRA:

