Here’s what Aiken County schools’ mask proposal calls for

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A requirement for students to wear face masks on campus will go before the Aiken County Board of Education on Tuesday.

To cut the risk of spreading coronavirus, the state wants school districts to require masks in public when social distancing isn't possible. With school set to start Aug. 31, the board has been looking at how to implement a mask policy.

The proposed rule in Aiken County Public Schools calls for district staff members to wear a face covering while on district property or conducting district business. Employees, including bus drivers, who have trouble breathing or who have doctor-verified health needs should be exempted, the proposal states.

Students would be expected to wear face coverings on district property, on district transportation or attending school-related activities, including athletic events.

“Certain classes or activities may be granted a limited exception to this requirement at the discretion of the superintendent or his/her designee,” the proposal states.

The proposal would exempt:

Those younger than 2.

Those who have trouble breathing.

Those who can’t remove a mask without help.

Those with special health care or educational needs as determined by an Individualized Education Program, 504 Accommodations Plan, individual student health care plan or doctor.

Students who are eating or taking medication.

Students on outdoor recess where they can stay at least 6 feet apart.

Further, the proposal states that:

Non-essential visitors to district buildings would be limited, but those who are allowed would will need to wear a mask.

Exceptions for health, developmental or religious reasons will be considered by the superintendent or his/her designee, who may request documentation justifying it. Those who request exemptions on other grounds would be offered virtual learning.

The district would not tolerate harassment for wearing face coverings or those with recognized exemptions. The proposal threatens discipline for those who interfere with anyone’s ability to follow the rules.

The matter goes before the board for a second reading on Tuesday night when the panel meets in regular session at 6 p.m. at 1000 Brookhaven Drive in Aiken.

