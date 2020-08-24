Advertisement

Two MCG students honored with NIH medical research program

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Institute of Health selected 50 students for a year-long research program in Maryland. Among them are two MCG students.

"It almost feels surreal that I'm going," student Jeunice Owens-Walton said.

Owens-Walton came over to Georgia from England when she was 12. The fourth-year med student is studying urology. She applied to the NIH research program because she felt she was missing that part of her education.

"It's kind of difficult to fit that into your medical school journey," Owens-Walton said. "There's always something else that will take precedence, and research is always something that's considered an extracurricular activity."

Now, she's putting med school on pause as she joins 49 other med students in a year-long research program. She's one of only two people from Georgia to be selected, joining James Dickey, who is also from MCG

Dickey already started his research, so he wasn't available. His research is COVID-related.

"The only way we're going to be able to really get a handle on this pandemic and create vaccines or examine long-term effects of COVID is doing research to find out why or how or what we need to do better or what we are doing wrong," Owens-Walton said.

She says she's excited to do something she's passionate about while also taking a little break from school.

"I'm excited to explore my skills in research but also explore myself outside of medicine," Owens-Walton said.

The program is funded by the NIH. Each student gets a research advisor and research mentor. They’ll have a journal club every week, and do other activities to help them navigate the science world.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Study finds vaping and COVID-19 are a volatile mix

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
We've talked about the dangers of vaping for teens, but now researchers are finding the addicting trait has even more negative side effects.

News

Vaping makes teens more likely to get COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

MCG students picked for national COVID-19 study

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Richmond Co. answers back to school questions

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Suspect in Augusta code enforcement officer’s fatal shooting back in Ga.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Days after his arrest in Aiken County, a Richmond County man is back in the area on charges that he fatally shot an Augusta code enforcement agent.

News

If you can help find any of these people, deputies want to hear from you

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released photos of several people wanted in connection with crimes or being sought for questioning.

News

Old Augusta jail featured in ‘sneak peek’ of new Suicide Squad

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Months after wrapping production on the movie in Augusta, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have released new footage of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie.

News

Here’s what Aiken County schools’ mask proposal calls for

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A requirement for students to wear face masks on campus will go before the Aiken County Board of Education on Tuesday.

News

Body found inside burned-out home in Augusta

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta Fire/EMA officials say a body was found inside a burned out home on Alden Drive.