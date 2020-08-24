Advertisement

There are plenty of free meals available in Richmond County child nutrition program

Teachers, Jennifer Scandle, left, and Renee Roberts, right, hand out a lunch to Kelsi Clarke, center, from a school bus as Chattahoochee County schools provide a last meal for their students before summer break on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Cusseta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents in Richmond County can still pick up meals for your kids for free from the county’s nutrition program.

Bagged meals are being distributed every Tuesday and Friday.

You can pick them up from the your closest school or bus stop.

Meals will be distributed until sept. 4.

School officials tell us that some schools had a surplus of over a hundred meals in past weeks.

CLICK HERE to find the full bus and stop schedule for school meal pickup.

MORE | Deadline is here to pick up learn-from-home gear in Richmond County

