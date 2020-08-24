There are plenty of free meals available in Richmond County child nutrition program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents in Richmond County can still pick up meals for your kids for free from the county’s nutrition program.

Bagged meals are being distributed every Tuesday and Friday.

You can pick them up from the your closest school or bus stop.

Meals will be distributed until sept. 4.

School officials tell us that some schools had a surplus of over a hundred meals in past weeks.

CLICK HERE to find the full bus and stop schedule for school meal pickup.

