Suspect in Augusta code enforcement officer’s fatal shooting back in Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after his arrest in Aiken County, a Richmond County man is back in the area on charges that he fatally shot an Augusta code enforcement agent.

Smitty Melton was booked at the Richmond County Detention Center around 1 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with the murder of Charles Case.

Case was on 13th Avenue last Thursday to issue a condemnation citation against a residence there. It was at that point, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Melton opened fire.

Case was struck once and died at the scene. Deputies said Melton then fled the scene to Aiken County. He was apprehended several hours later.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.