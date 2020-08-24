Strasburg done for season, awaits hand surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 60-day disabled list, ending his season. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says the right-hander will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week.

Last year’s World Series MVP was initially placed on the injured list Aug. 15. He was scratched from his first two scheduled starts and left his Aug. 14 start after only two-thirds of an inning.

The 32-year-old signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with Washington during the offseason. He was 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts in 2020.

