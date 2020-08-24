Advertisement

Rivera wants ‘business as usual’ while battling skin cancer

Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Washington Football coach Ron Rivera ran his first practice since telling players he had been diagnosed with a treatable form of skin cancer and ended it by yelling at them for not meeting his standard.

Rivera knows he’ll struggle during treatment and has a plan B in place for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to take over when he does. But the 58-year-old wants this to be “business as usual” and not dwell on his health situation.

Rivera says he understands the significance of the challenge in front of him and will attempt to be on the field as much as possible.

