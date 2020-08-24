Reward offered for clues about March 2019 murder in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information leading to whoever killed Marcellus Flores.

The 22-year-old was killed in March of last year. Deputies found Flores shot to death at his home on Daisy Lane, just off Tobacco Road.

The sheriff's agency is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Lucas Grant or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

