Old Augusta jail featured in ‘sneak peek’ of new Suicide Squad

Augusta Commissioners, filmmakers, and Film Augusta sat down to discuss the future of the old jail on Walton Way. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)
Augusta Commissioners, filmmakers, and Film Augusta sat down to discuss the future of the old jail on Walton Way. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Months after wrapping production on the movie in Augusta, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have released new footage of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie.

The production was in the Garden City for several weeks at the beginning of the year and used the old jail on Walton Way in several scenes.

The movie, slated for a 2021 release, is a sequel/reboot to the 2016 movie of the same name. The film features actors and actresses such as Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and John Cena.

The movie’s production seemingly pushed film industry veterans in the area to press Augusta city leaders to save the old jail so it could be used in other films.

But many in city government wanted the facility to be demolished to make room for a new judicial center.

A back-and-forth between film leaders and city officials ensued, with city leaders voting to demolish the jail before walking back on the vote several weeks later.

At last check, dozens of Augusta lawyers have called on city commissioners to keep the old jail on and transform it into a judicial center.

