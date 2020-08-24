New school year starts today for many students in CSRA
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
More students the CSRA start school again this morning.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
South Carolina
- Edgefield County students will begin their hybrid schedule today. They will be learning in-person for two days and will be home for three days.
- Bamberg Districts 1 and 2 will have kids begin with virtual classes today. Students in District 1 will start face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8. In District 2, kids will continue either in-person or on a hybrid model after Sept. 14.
- Aiken Tech students also start classes today. They have choices in all online or hybrid courses.
- Orangeburg County is starting online learning for all K-8 students. Hybrid learning won't start until Sept. 14
Georgia
- Lincoln County is starting in-person and online learning.
- Jenkins County is also starting in-person and online classes.
