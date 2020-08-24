McKinley eager to prove Falcons wrong on fifth-year option

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Defensive end Takk McKinley has plenty of motivation in training camp after the Atlanta Falcons announced four months ago they were declining his fifth-year option.

McKinley is coming off a season that included just 3 1/2 sacks and his third shoulder injury in four years.

He went on season-ending injured reserve and missed the last two games.

The former first-round draft pick out of UCLA shed 20 pounds during the offseason, adding strength to his core and changing his diet to get down to his college weight. He says he’s quicker as a result.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.