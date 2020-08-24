McCormick inmate becomes 13th S.C. prisoner to die of COVID-19

McCORMICK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a McCormick Correctional Institution inmate died Friday from complications of COVID-19.

Jerry Lee Henderson, 73, who had several underlying medical conditions, died at an outside hospital Aug. 21 after testing positive for the coronavirus Aug. 17, the agency said.

As of Saturday, McCormick Correctional Institution says 31 of their offenders and nine of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency, with 16,232 offenders, says they have had 1,323 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide, of which, 495 have recovered and 828 are active cases.

The department of corrections says there are 103 active staff cases across South Carolina.

The department says this is their 13th inmate death associated with the virus, but they are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage their staff and offenders.

