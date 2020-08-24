Advertisement

Local pastor receives 1,000 masks from the White House

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mulberry CME Church’s Pastor Larry Fryar just received a package courtesy of the White House. Inside, he found 1,000 masks to distribute across the CSRA. He’s one of the many faith leaders in the United States participating in a COVID-19 initiative lead by White House liaisons.

“One of the initiatives were to get masks out to people in the community, and when I heard that was one of the projects, I said I wanted a number of them. And so I ordered about 1,000,” said Pastor Fryar.

Before joining the initiative, Pastor Fryar reached out to us concerned about young black youth in his community not wearing masks.

“I don’t think a lot of people at first maybe thought it was that important because a lot of them saw persons who were not wearing them,” he said.

He says a 102 year old woman who was in his congregation caught the virus.

“We prayed for her, as we prayed for all of them,” he said. “But we know she needed that protection.”

He says the member has recovered now and is doing just fine. Seeing situations like this, however, led Pastor Fryar to take matters into his own hands.

A recent study by Augusta University researchers says he’s likely on the right track. Dr. Steven Coughlin and Dr. Justin Xaviar Moore say faith based leaders could be an integral part of stopping spread in black communities. In an article published American Journal of Public Health, they suggest that religious leaders can bridge the gap between government and community.

“That’s what’s important. Making sure the faith community knows whatever the needs are, because we have these various congregations, and we can share with them and help them. That is what is important.”

For those who are in need of a mask, Pastor Fryar will be handing them out at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 28 at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 6th Ave..

