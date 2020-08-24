Advertisement

In a school year unlike any other, here’s how Richmond County is prepping

65% of Richmond County students go virtual
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Things like creating isolation rooms and placing online support staff in every school, Richmond County is doing it all to make the transition back a little easier to handle for everyone.

The district held an open house on Monday and we went to get some answers for some of your most asked questions before school starts on Sept. 8.

There’s no telling what our local COVID-19 numbers will look like next month or even next week.

It’s why Richmond County school leaders say trying to find the safest way to go back to school has been tricky business. But they say they’ve been busy planning for just about every scenario.

As of now, the county says they plan to move forward with their online and face-to-face learning models.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

But that’s open to change at their next called board meeting on Sept. 1.

“We will take a look at the current data for our COVID-19 community spread and make a responsible recommendation about how our face-to-face students will start,” Dr. Malinda Cobb, associate superintendent of Academic Services, said. “Either way, we’re getting started, but will they start virtually for the first two weeks or will we start face-to-face?”

Realistically, the school district says they are prepared to hear about some students and staff members testing positive after returning to school.

They plan to send notes home to parents if their child has been exposed, and they plan to start evaluating whether to close a school if 10 percent of the people in that building test positive.

Otherwise, they say if someone gets the virus, they plan to do temporary, targeted closures.

“We may close a classroom, or we may need to close a part of the building just temporarily. Just long enough to be sure that we deep clean it,” Dr. Lamonica Hillman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, explained.

Should all schools need to move to online learning, the district says students will still meet with their same face-to-face teachers. They’ll just do it online. And students without a computer or Wi-Fi access will be given some leeway.

“It’s the same standards and the same content. The difference is, it’s available to be downloaded offline,” Cobb said.

As for masks, students and staff are required to wear masks on school buses, and in places where social distancing isn’t possible.

The district says they aren’t able to screen students and staff as they enter into buildings, so they’re asking parents to screen their students before they leave the house in the morning.

The district also wants to remind parents to keep their students at home if they aren’t feeling well or have any symptoms. They say there is no limit on the number of sick days a student can take, and there’s no penalty for playing it safe.

