If you can help find any of these people, deputies want to hear from you

These people are being sought for various reasons by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released photos of several people wanted in connection with crimes or being sought for questioning:

Demetri Reeves
Demetri Reeves, 28 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, is wanted in suspicion of an aggravated assault that occurred Friday in the 1000 block of Kent Street in Augusta, authorities said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

From left: Christopher Caldwell and Marquita Heath
Christopher Caldwell, 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 172 pounds, is wanted on suspicion of forgery in the third degree and theft by receiving at 2815 Wrightsboro Road on Aug. 10, authorities said. Also wanted in connection with the incident is Marquita Heath, 36 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, authorities said.

Marcus Lorenzo Morton
Marcus Lorenzo Morton, 38 years old, 6 feel 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, is wanted for questioning about an aggravated assault incident that occurred Sunday in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road, authorities said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says these two males entered a construction area next to Windsor Fine Jewelers, 2635 Washington Road, and took a large mortar mixer.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two males who entered a construction area next to Windsor Fine Jewelers, 2635 Washington Road, and took a large mortar mixer with built-in trailer, authorities said. The males attached the mixer to a white GMC Envoy XL with and unknown Georgia license plate and left the scene, authorities said.

Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to am auto entry off the 2800 block of Pepperdine Drive on Aug. 18.
Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to am auto entry off the 2800 block of Pepperdine Drive on Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about any of these people is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020. Callers may remain anonymous.

