Felton commits to East Carolina

RJ Felton announces he's choosing East Carolina to continue his academic and athletic career.
RJ Felton announces he's choosing East Carolina to continue his academic and athletic career.
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - RJ Felton out of Aiken High School is among the most talented high school basketball players in the area. He's been busy this summer, playing in multiple showcases and putting his best film out there. Today he decided where he'd be continuing his academic and athletic career.

Felton, surrounded by coaches, friends, and family, used a sign display to announce he will be headed to East Carolina University in the fall of 2021.

It was between there, Elon, Virginia Commonwealth University, College of Charleston, and North Carolina A&T. The Pirates are certainly lucky to have the shooting guard be a part of their team. Felton is focused on this upcoming season for Aiken, and hopes he’ll help put the entire area on the map.

“Taking this next step to the big D1 level, I want to put Aiken County on the map and make it to make sure people know we can hoop down here in Aiken County,” said Felton. “The coach over at East Carolina says I can probably break records over there and make a big impact as a freshman.”

