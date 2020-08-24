Ex-trooper faces court today in Screven County fatal shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia state trooper facing murder charges out of Screven County will be in court today.

Jacob Thompson will have a bond hearing this afternoon.

He's charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Julian Lewis.

Investigators say a broken taillight led to Lewis’ death.

His family is asking for a review of Thompson's background.

We found there have been three complaints against him in his six years as a trooper.

Two of them were claims of misconduct and racial profiling. The Georgia State Patrol closed the cases, calling them “unfounded.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.