Ex-trooper faces court today in Screven County fatal shooting

From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson
From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia state trooper facing murder charges out of Screven County will be in court today.

Jacob Thompson will have a bond hearing this afternoon.

He's charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Julian Lewis.

Investigators say a broken taillight led to Lewis’ death.

His family is asking for a review of Thompson's background.

We found there have been three complaints against him in his six years as a trooper.

Two of them were claims of misconduct and racial profiling. The Georgia State Patrol closed the cases,  calling them “unfounded.”

