Ex-trooper faces court today in Screven County fatal shooting
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia state trooper facing murder charges out of Screven County will be in court today.
Jacob Thompson will have a bond hearing this afternoon.
He's charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Julian Lewis.
Investigators say a broken taillight led to Lewis’ death.
His family is asking for a review of Thompson's background.
We found there have been three complaints against him in his six years as a trooper.
Two of them were claims of misconduct and racial profiling. The Georgia State Patrol closed the cases, calling them “unfounded.”
