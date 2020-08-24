Dustin Johnson wins by 11 shots and is back to No. 1

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is back to No. 1 in the world and looked the part Sunday at The Northern Trust. Sharp in every area of his game, Johnson shot a 63 in the final round for an 11-shot victory. It was his second victory this summer.

He was dominant as ever, and not even the rain could stop him. The final round was halted late in the afternoon because of storms.

Johnson played his last two holes in the dark with lightning flashing on the horizon. Harris English finished alone in second and wrapped up a spot in the Tour Championship.

