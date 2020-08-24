Deadline is here to pick up learn-from-home gear

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a reminder for Richmond County parents: Today is the last day for middle school students to pick up their devices for those enrolled in the online academy.

The district is handing out devices from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, students at magnet schools can start picking theirs up, followed by elementary students Thursday.

Not all families who signed up during the late period will get devices.

