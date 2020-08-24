Advertisement

Dangerous weekend takes a toll on the CSRA

It was a dangerous weekend across the CSRA.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Between shootings, car accidents and explosions, it was a dangerous, weekend across the CSRA. 

Here’s a recap of what happened and what we know:

Vape shop shooting

This was the scene after a shooting at 3402 Wrightsboro Road outside the Smoke Life Smoke and Vape store.(WRDW)

A 21-year-old man was shot in the face around 5:15 p.m. Sunday outside the Smoke Life smoke and vape store at 3405 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an unknown number of suspects in a black four-door Kia. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s agency.

Multiple-injury crash

This two-car crash in Aiken sent multiple people to hospitals.(WRDW)

Multiple people are the hospital after a two-car collision just before 4:20 p.m. Sunday in Aiken. It happened near Coleman Bridge Road and Shaws Fork Road. We don't know exactly how many people were injured but investigators say one person was airlifted to a hospital, while others were taken by ground vehicle. Couchton Fire and Rescue investigators told us one of the cars ran a stop sign, and was hit by another car.

House explosion

An Aiken County house was destroyed in an explosion and fire off Day Road.(WRDW)

An Aiken County man lost his house when an explosion around 4 p.m. Saturday left him severely injured and sparked a fire off Day Road. Neighbors jumped off the couch and rushed to help the man. “When I came out, the man that owns the house was walking around just burnt from head to toe. It was just horrific,” said neighbor Wendy Ray. His sister says he suffered second- and third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body.

North Augusta shooting

This was the scene in North Augusta after a shooting on Chalet North Court near Knox Avenue.(WRDW)

A man was sent to Augusta University Medical Center after a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Chalet North Court near Knox Avenue in North Augusta. Details are still scant, but police say they have a suspect whose name is not being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. 

Shooting of 16-year-old

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in Augusta. Authorities responded to a report of gunshots on East Chapman Street and found the teenager had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

