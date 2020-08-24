Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Today will be a another day with the chance for some showers and cooler temps, patchy fog will be possible this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. The risk for showers will start prior to lunchtime with a more widespread reach in the afternoon, heavy rain, thunder and lightning can’t be ruled out as well so stay weather aware.

We are continuing to monitor the tropics closely with Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco. Most models keep these systems well west of the CSRA and shouldn’t cause any major impacts for us. Keep it here for updates.

