COVID-19 cases continue to balloon at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - More COVID-19 clusters being reported by Georgia Tech.

Officials at the school reported 33 new cases over the weekend, with more than half of them coming from one Greek housing site.

Officials are turning that house into an isolation location.

Georgia Tech says this latest outbreak is in addition to seven others in Greek housing from Friday and Thursday.

Overall, the campus has more than 250 cases, involving students and employees.

