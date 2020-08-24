Columbia County school board to decide of Masters week calendar revision

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District board will meet Tuesday to vote on adjustments to its school calendar for Masters week, Nov. 9-13.

it would become a normal school week, except for Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

Oct. 12 would also be added as a holiday and the school year would end on May 21, three days earlier than first scheduled.

Like some others, the Columbia County district typically lets students out of school during Maters Week as many find related employment at that time. However, the organizers of the already-delayed golf tournament recently decided the event will not have guests dur to the danger of spreading coronavirus.

