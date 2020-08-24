CFP selection committee set to release 1st ranking Nov. 17

(AP) - The College Football Playoff still plans to rank 25 teams each week but has pushed back its schedule. Its first rankings will be released Nov. 17, two weeks later than planned. The final rankings will be released Dec. 20.

The pandemic has caused the 10 major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules. Some are delaying games until Sept. 26. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says the playoff dates and sites remain in place.

The semifinals are scheduled to be held Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The championship game is slated for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

