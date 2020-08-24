Boil order repealed for streets in Aiken County
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Valley Public Service Authority has lifted a boil order for some streets that had been issued Saturday.
Residents of the following streets in Aiken County no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:
- Anthony Drive
- Lee Drive
- Daley Drive
- Cathy Drive
- Janson Street
- Eden Drive
After an intense flushing of the distribution system, tests showed the water is safe.
Anyone with questions can contact Valley Public Service Authority at 803-593-2053.
