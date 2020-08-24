Advertisement

Boil order repealed for streets in Aiken County

Clean, running water from faucet.
Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Valley Public Service Authority has lifted a boil order for some streets that had been issued Saturday.

Residents of the following streets in Aiken County no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:

  • Anthony Drive
  • Lee Drive
  • Daley Drive
  • Cathy Drive
  • Janson Street
  • Eden Drive

After an intense flushing of the distribution system, tests showed the water is safe.

Anyone with questions can contact Valley Public Service Authority at 803-593-2053.

