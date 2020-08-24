Boil order repealed for streets in Aiken County

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Valley Public Service Authority has lifted a boil order for some streets that had been issued Saturday.

Residents of the following streets in Aiken County no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:

Anthony Drive

Lee Drive

Daley Drive

Cathy Drive

Janson Street

Eden Drive

After an intense flushing of the distribution system, tests showed the water is safe.

Anyone with questions can contact Valley Public Service Authority at 803-593-2053.

