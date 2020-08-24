Body found inside burned-out home in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire/EMA officials say a body was found inside a burned-out home on Alden Drive.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 9:45 a.m. and found the residence fully engulfed.

Firefighters contained the fire quickly, but investigators soon made a discovery of a body inside the home.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is now investigating.

