Body found inside burned-out home in Augusta

Augusta Fire/EMA officials say a body was found inside a burned out home on Alden Drive.
Augusta Fire/EMA officials say a body was found inside a burned out home on Alden Drive.(Augusta Fire/EMA)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire/EMA officials say a body was found inside a burned-out home on Alden Drive.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 9:45 a.m. and found the residence fully engulfed.

Firefighters contained the fire quickly, but investigators soon made a discovery of a body inside the home.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is now investigating.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

