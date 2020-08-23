Person airlifted to AUMC after Aiken crash

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officials are responding to a two-car collision near Coleman Bridge Road and Shaws Fork Road in Aiken.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a two-car collision in Aiken on Sunday afternoon. (WRDW/WAGT)

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the call came in at 4:19 p.m. Sunday.

Couchton Fire and Rescue investigators told us one of the cars ran a stop sign, and was hit by another car. At least one person had to be airlifted to AUMC via helicopter. Officials say that person was trapped inside their vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to AUMC, but not by helicopter.

