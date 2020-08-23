Man shot in face at Wrightsboro Road vape shop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms at least one person is in the hospital after being shot on Wrightsboro Road Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 3402 Wrightsboro Road at the Smoke Life Smoke and Vape store. Deputies say the call came in around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He was transported to AUMC to be treated for his injuries.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for an unknown number of suspects in a black Kia four-door vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

