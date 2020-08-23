Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy fog is possible across the CSRA with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s and mostly cloudy conditions as you head out the door this morning. Highs today will only reach into the mid to upper 80s thanks to an abundance of cloud cover and decent chances for rain this afternoon and evening. Some showers are possible before lunchtime today as well with winds out of the southeast at 3-5 mph. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with lingering showers possible through midnight.

Patchy fog will be possible once again for your Monday morning with highs in the upper 80s and mostly cloudy conditions with a chance for showers and storms prior to lunchtime. Rain chances will go up to 60% for your Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The rest of the work week rain chances will go down just a tad with highs feeling more summer-like in the lower 90s.

We are continuing to monitor the tropics closely with Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco. Most models keep these systems well west of the CSRA and shouldn’t cause any major impacts for us. Keep it here for updates.

