Teenager in critical condition after shooting Saturday morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Saturday morning.

Officials say the shooting took place just before 4 a.m. on East Chapman Street in Augusta. They say they responded to a shots fired call, and found the teenager who had been shot in the stomach.

RCSO says the teen was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and at last check was in critical condition.

Officials are still looking for a suspect as the investigation continues.

