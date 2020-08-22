Six months later, communities continue to honor Faye Swetlik of Cayce

CAYCE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a story that rocked the nation. 6-year-old Faye Swetlik vanished from the front yard of her South Carolina home and was found dead three days later.

Now six months later, people are still honoring Faye's memory.

“Rocks for Faye,” the woman who started it knew Faye loved art and collecting rocks. So she created the page where you can paint or write something kind or inspirational on the rocks.

And shortly after Faye's death, the rocks started traveling across the state and even around the world.

“She gets stamps all over her passport, and she gets to continue to travel on a never-ending journey,” Julie Vollnogle, an organizer said.

On September 22, pink benches will be dedicated in Faye’s memory. One will be placed at Springdale Park, near Faye’s elementary school

