Advertisement

One person in hospital after North Augusta shooting

One man in is the hospital after a shooting at Chalet N Court in North Augusta.
One man in is the hospital after a shooting at Chalet N Court in North Augusta.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says a man is in the hospital after a shooting at Chalet North Court in North Augusta Saturday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 10:30 a.m. They say when they arrived, they found a black male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the AUMC for treatment.

At this time, NADPS says they have a suspect, but they are not releasing their identity at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact NADPS at (803) 279-2122.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teenager in critical condition after shooting Saturday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Saturday morning.

News

Nearly 6-year battle to build first Columbia County hospital could end

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
A long legal battle between Doctors Hospital and Augusta University may be coming to an end after a Georgia court of appeals decided who can build the first hospital in Columbia County.

News

Hospital latest sign of Columbia County growth

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

NOTICIAS DEL DIA - 21 DE AGOSTO

Updated: 13 hours ago
WRDW le está dando las ultimas noticas a nuestra comunidad hispana con un nuevo programa exclusivo por el internet “Noticias del Día”

Latest News

News

Rev up the RV, the Augusta camping industry booms during the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Travel agencies say since the pandemic started, domestic travel has increased significantly. People have spent so much time inside their homes that they’re looking to get outdoors.

News

Camping is more popular during the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Importance of school supply drives

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

What's at stake with the census in Georgia

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Risks of working in code enforcement

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Georgia could lose more than just Congressional money over the Census

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
You’ve been hearings ads for it and hear politicians say it all year: “fill out the Census.”