One person in hospital after North Augusta shooting

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says a man is in the hospital after a shooting at Chalet North Court in North Augusta Saturday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 10:30 a.m. They say when they arrived, they found a black male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the AUMC for treatment.

At this time, NADPS says they have a suspect, but they are not releasing their identity at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact NADPS at (803) 279-2122.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.