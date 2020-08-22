One person in hospital after North Augusta shooting
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says a man is in the hospital after a shooting at Chalet North Court in North Augusta Saturday morning.
Officials say the call came in around 10:30 a.m. They say when they arrived, they found a black male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to the AUMC for treatment.
At this time, NADPS says they have a suspect, but they are not releasing their identity at this time.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact NADPS at (803) 279-2122.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.