Midland Valley finding strength through adversity

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Every program has had their struggles the last few months. The last year has been particularly challenging on the Midland Valley Mustangs. In total, the program has dealt with the deaths of 2 players and 1 coach since July of 2019. That’s a lot of loss, though the Mustangs are vowing to be stronger for it.

Like all SCHSL teams, the Mustangs have been slowly ramping up their conditioning. The team is waiting an extra week to go into helmets to make things easier on the guys logistically, but there hasn't been much that's been easy from a workout stand point.

"It's was pretty tough at the beginning of it, but as a team I think we're getting stronger, learning to work together more and all that," said senior center Jalen Eubanks.

The team went a disappointing 1 and 8 just a season ago. With a new perspective on life and the acknowledgement that the thing that brings the team together has been threatens, the Mustangs have found a new motivation to take their passion more seriously.

“The drive is definitely to win some games. We’ve struggled the past few years. Everybody’s feeling better just being out here together. I think just how together we are right now. We’ve bonded a lot over the past couple months and I think that’ll really help us this year,” said senior linebacker Kolby Tucker.

Midland Valley opens their season September 25th against Airport.

