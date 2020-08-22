Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting more clouds than sun for your Saturday. Storm chances have went down slightly for this weekend as an upper level trough transitions north of the area. We are still expecting storms to form but they will not be as widespread as what we’ve seen most days this past week. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph Saturday.

Storm chances look highest Saturday evening compared to the afternoon, but still can’t rule out isolated activity anytime after lunchtime. It shouldn’t be a washout this weekend so I would keep any outdoor plans you may have.

Keep your weekend plans but be sure to keep an eye on the WRDW Weather Alert Team app to get alerts and to keep an eye on radar for passing showers and storms. (WRDW)

Rain chances later in the forecast into next week will be highly dependent on the path of Tropical Storm Laura. Most models keep this system well west of the CSRA and shouldn’t cause any major impacts for us. Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Keep it here for updates.

