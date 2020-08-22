Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Today we saw high temperatures in the mid 80s thanks to all that cloud cover and a few light showers. Tonight most of the showers will be coming to an end with temperatures cooling down to near 70 by tomorrow morning. Winds will remain light out of the southeast.

We’ll start off tomorrow dry but we do have the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms to pop-up by noon time with the threat for showers lasting through tomorrow evening. High temperatures will be similar to today back in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances later in the forecast into next week will be highly dependent on the tropics. Most models keep this system well west of the CSRA and shouldn’t cause any major impacts for us. Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Keep it here for updates.

