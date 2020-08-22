Check out the first sighting of black and white tegu lizard in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina has documented its first sighting of the non-native black and white tegu lizard in Lexington.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the species, popular in pet trade, that established in both Georgia and Florida, likely a result of release or escape. Since then, SCDNR staff have received multiple reports from Lexington and Aiken counties, but no previous reports could be confirmed.

The lizard found in Lexington County was an adult female measuring about 2.5 feet long; however, black and white tegu lizards can reach up to 4 feet in length and weigh more than 10 pounds as adults.

As a non-native species, tegus in the wild in South Carolina are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations.

For more information about black and white tegus, including natural history and identifying characteristics, see https://georgiawildlife.com/tegus

