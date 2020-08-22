Advertisement

Aiken County house explosion leaves one injured

A house explosion in Aiken County has left one person injured.
A house explosion in Aiken County has left one person injured.(MGN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are on the scene of a structure fire on the 200-block of Day Road.

They say part of the house reportedly exploded and caused a fire. Investigators say one person was injured and burned, but is reportedly conscious.

Aiken County dispatch says the call came in at 4:02 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

