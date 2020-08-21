Why dancing can be a positive step to fight pandemic blues

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know how important it is to stay active and find positivity during the pandemic.

Marion Leger is using her job to get through it.

For some people like her, dance is life.

“I teach street jazz hip hop,” she said.

She’s a dance teacher at the North Augusta School of Dance.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the school was forced to close its doors.

She says it was frustrating not being able to move or dance — especially when trying to adjust to the new normal.

“Sharing with someone your emotions — all that, I think, is very important,” she said. “A lot of people got depressed during the pandemic and staying home, so that was important to share with them.”

She says when you're on the dance floor, nothing else matters.

It not only makes you feel good, but it’s also healthy for your mind and body.

“Your body is moving, so you produce sweat. and your mind is somewhere else your mind is focused on the routines, the steps, the teacher, so you forget about your problems,” she said.

“It makes me happy,” she said, “and I want others to feel happy, too.”

