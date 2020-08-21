Advertisement

Vehicle slams into house at 12th Street and MLK in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded early today after a vehicle struck a house.

The incident was reported at 5:41 a.m. at 12th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Augusta, according to Richmond County Fire/EMA.

There was at least one reported injury.

Investigators on the scene said the crash happened as a Dodge Challenger was traveling on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and another car was coming from 12th Street. The Challenger ran a red light, causing other car to swerve into the house, investigators at the scene said.

The car appeared to have struck some concrete steps attached to the front of the home.

The driver of the Challenger was being charged with running the red light and driving under the influence, according to investigators at the scene.

The incident occurred around the same time as a rapid downpour in the region, but it was unclear whether that was a factor in the crash.

An ambulance and law enforcement vehicles were at the scene as of 5:55 a.m., with the sedan on a tow truck. At least one person was transported to a hospital, according to Gold Cross EMS dispatchers.

