Two lane closures on roads in Columbia County next week

Flowing Wells Road located in Columbia County, Augusta, Georgia.
Flowing Wells Road located in Columbia County, Augusta, Georgia.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be lane closures on Flowing Wells Road and Lewiston Road next week in Columbia County. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Information about the Flowing Wells Road closure

Where: On Flowing Wells Road, from Columbia Road to Mason Mcknight Jr. Parkway

Time: Daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. starting, Monday, August 24, 2020 through Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Information about the Lewiston Road closure

Where: On Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road.

Time: Daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting, Monday, August 24, 2020 through Friday, August 28, 2020.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

