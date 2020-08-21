Trooper in Screven County shooting had three previous complaints

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a former Georgia State Patrol trooper facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Back on Aug. 7, investigators say Trooper Jacob Thompson began pursuing Julian Lewis in Screven County after spotting a broken tail light.

It led to Thompson using a PIT maneuver to stop Lewis’ car. Lewis then crashed here and police say Thompson shot him.

The 60-year-old’s family wants justice and a review of the trooper’s background.

We found Trooper Thompson had been an officer since 2014. In that time, there were three complaints lodged against him.

Two of those were claims of misconduct and racial profiling in a traffic stop. GSP closed those cases, calling them “unfounded.” In the third complaint, he was disciplined for being unprofessional at a crash scene.

His personnel files included mostly positive reviews from supervisors. He was also awarded Trooper of the Year at his post in 2019.

