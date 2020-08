AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site officials now say there have been 406 confirmed cases of coronavirus among their employees.

However, despite the large number, SRS officials say 308 of those employees have recovered and were cleared to return to work.

Still, the latest count is a rise of 38 cases over last week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.