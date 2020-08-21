Slam Diego Padres 1st team with slams in 4 straight games

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers, making the San Diego Padres the first team in MLB history to hit a slam in four straight games.

Hosmer’s shot off Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right-field wall and into the seats, giving the Padres a 5-2 lead.

The Padres’ grand slam barrage started with Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s controversial homer on Monday night at Texas, and continued with shots by Wil Myers on Tuesday and Manny Machado’s walkoff blast on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.