Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-520 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred early today on Interstate 520.

The accident was reported at 12:25 a.m. east of Wheeler Road in the eastbound lanes, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

The pedestrian was in the left thru-lane of I-520 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:10 a.m.

No autopsy will be conducted, according to Bowen.

Identification will be released once next of kin have been notified.

