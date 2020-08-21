Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-520 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred early today on Interstate 520.
The accident was reported at 12:25 a.m. east of Wheeler Road in the eastbound lanes, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.
The pedestrian was in the left thru-lane of I-520 when he was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:10 a.m.
No autopsy will be conducted, according to Bowen.
Identification will be released once next of kin have been notified.
