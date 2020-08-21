Advertisement

Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-520 in Augusta

This is a developing story. Look for updates here and on News 12 this morning.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred early today on Interstate 520.

The accident was reported at 12:25 a.m. east of Wheeler Road in the eastbound lanes, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

The pedestrian was in the left thru-lane of I-520 when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:10 a.m.

No autopsy will be conducted, according to Bowen. 

Identification will be released once next of kin have been notified.

