Peach Belt moving volleyball, soccer to spring, having fall XC, tennis, and golf season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Peach Belt Conference announced changes to their fall sports season. Volleyball and soccer will move to the spring. Cross County, tennis, and women’s golf will still be played. It will be up to the individual member schools to decide if they want to play.

The three active fall sports can begin on October first. The cross country season will be comprised of three meets and a conference championship in late November. There are no D-II national championships this season.

The PBC’s release also stated a decision about men’s and women’s basketball seasons will be made at a later date. As of now, those seasons are still on target to play their regularly scheduled season.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.